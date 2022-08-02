Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rugby union news: Former Italy head coach Franco Smith takes over at Glasgow

Smith will join on a two-year contract from the Italian Rugby Federation

Gavin McCafferty
Tuesday 02 August 2022 11:45
Franco Smith is the new Glasgow head coach (Adam Davy/PA)
Franco Smith is the new Glasgow head coach (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Glasgow have appointed former Italy head coach Franco Smith as Danny Wilson’s successor.

Smith will join on a two-year contract from the Italian Rugby Federation, where he has most recently been working as head of high performance.

The former South Africa international lost all 13 of his matches in charge of Italy during 2020 and 2021.

Smith was previously head coach of Treviso from 2007 to 2013 and has spent several spells as player, assistant coach and head coach of the Cheetahs in his native country.

Wilson was sacked two months ago after Glasgow lost 76-14 against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

Recommended

Smith, who will arrive in Scotland at the end of August, told the Warriors official website: “I have followed Glasgow for a long time, since coaching at Benetton when they joined the PRO12 in 2010, and the way they play has always appealed to me because their style is embraced by the fans.

“In coaching I always have these objectives: to play a winning brand of rugby; to have a style that is good to watch and that the fans can associate with – it is the Warrior Nation’s team, and our responsibility through the coaches and players is to represent them.

“There are also opportunities at Glasgow to contribute to the pathway for up-and-coming players, making sure we are developing creative, fit, and knowledgeable rugby players from a young age that we will bring all the way through to Scotland.

“I am looking forward to joining the club and getting to know the coaching staff and players as we begin working together.”

The 50-year-old will work with assistant coaches Nigel Carolan, Peter Murchie, Alasdair Dickinson, and Pete Horne.

Smith won the first of nine international caps in a try-scoring debut against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1997 and played for Newport, Bologna and Benetton Treviso as well as several clubs in South Africa.

Franco Smith touches the pitch as he says a prayer before a Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Archive)

His coaching highlights include two national titles with Treviso, two Currie Cup titles with Cheetahs plus two years as an assistant coach with the Springboks.

Warriors managing director Alastair Kellock revealed that it was Smith’s “depth of knowledge in the game and his experiences at professional club and international levels” that stood out.

Recommended

“I know Franco will bring an exciting identity to our game based on high tempo and hard work, and he will bring the best out of the talented group of players we have at Scotstoun,” he added.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson added: “Throughout our recruitment process Franco stood out as a strong technical coach who wants to play positive rugby, which fits with the DNA of Glasgow Warriors and how we want to develop our squad, especially the exciting group of younger players, at Scotstoun.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in