Viewers of ITV’s Lorraine were left confused when a presenter proudly shared his selfie with a Jurgen Klopp lookalike, apparently in the belief the man in the picture was in fact the real Liverpool manager.

Jonathan Swain had explained to host Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday morning just how much he had enjoyed being present at Wembley on Tuesday to see England’s historic Euro 2020 victory over Germany.

He told viewers he had even been lucky enough to meet a famous face in the build-up to the match.

“‘As I was going into the stadium last night, I caught up with Jurgen Klopp as well, the Liverpool manager. Of course he’s German,” he said.

“He was a great sport yesterday, chatting to many of the England fans.

“Even after the match, he was on the shoulder of some England supporters, drinking a can of beer. Just here, on Wembley way. What a tremendous chap he is.”

There was one slight hitch however, the man pictured was in fact not actually Mr Klopp.

Fans rushed to Twitter to view the image and point out the mistake.

The image shows Good Morning Britain’s Swain next to a man wearing glasses and in a Liverpool FC cap, it’s captioned: “I think I might be alright for match commentary.”

“As if you actually thought it was really him,” one commented under the selfie posted on Twitter.

“Oh my god I’m mortified for him hahahahahah,” said another.

One user added: “Nobody actually thought Klopp would just rock up on his holidays, celebrating with the England fans in his full Liverpool training kit? Right???? Right???”

England will play Ukraine in the quarter finals in Rome on Saturday. Whether or not Klopp’s lookalike will be there, is not yet known.