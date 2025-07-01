The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The unbeaten former Muay Thai champion fighting this weekend on the Catterall-Eubank fightcard
Former kickboxing champion Niall Brown hopes to continue his unbeaten run this weekend in Manchester.
Fighting this weekend on the Catterall-Eubank card in Manchester will be local boxer Niall Brown.
Brown, who hails from nearby Stockport, will take on Victor Ionascu over six rounds, live on DAZN, in the super-middleweight division.
The 27-year-old boxer switched over to the sport after a successful career in Muay Thai, reaching the top of the British rankings. He turned professional in 2021 with a second-round stoppage over Kearon Thomas in Manchester. Since then, he has remained undefeated in 15, with five of his wins coming by knockout.
Tall, at 6’1”, for a super-middleweight boxer, Brown last fought in Newcastle earlier this month when he outpointed Matt McCallum over eight rounds. Before that, he fought Patrik Fiala in Middleton, Manchester, stopping him in four rounds.
So far, there have been no notable opponents on Brown’s record, with only three of his 15 victories coming against opponents with winning records.
Brown is currently signed to a promotional deal with Wasserman and has been with the firm since May last year.
Unusually for a fighter, Brown is a devotee of camping and runs Instagram and YouTube pages about his adventures with his friends and family.
Ionascu, in the opposite corner, is no slouch with a 14-6 (10) record. Originally from Chisinau, Moldova, Iionascu now resides in Frankfurt, Germany. Of his six losses, only two have come by stoppage – one in July last year, when he was stopped in three rounds in Uster, Switzerland, by Ramadan Hiseni and another in the first against Slawa Spomer in Heilbronn, Germany, in 2022. Hiseni and Spomer were 18-1-2 (7) and 15-0 (7) at the time of their victories over Ionascu.
