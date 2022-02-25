Jack Catterall hoping to hit world title jackpot against Josh Taylor in Glasgow

Jack Catterall has the chance to hit the jackpot when he faces Josh Taylor at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The Chorley fighter gets the opportunity to wrest all four of the undisputed and unbeaten world champion’s belts from him in one fight.

The 31-year-old Scot will be appearing in front of a Glasgow crowd for the first time in almost three years and with a packed house cheering him on he is the heavy favourite to extend his 18-0-0 record.

Josh Taylor (left) and Jack Catterall face each other on Saturday night (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

However, 28-year-old Catterall, also unbeaten with a record of 26-0-0, knows that a golden opportunity for him beckons.

He said: “Of course it is. I was mandatory for the one title and I get to fight for all the belts now.

“Josh said it and it’s no lie, it is the jackpot.

“I have been working super-hard towards a world title for years.

I have got to put on a career-best performance and beat Josh on Saturday. Jack Catterall

“I was mandatory for a world title for over two years. It has been a constant chase but one that I have used the time wisely, I have been grafting in the gym, training and waiting for this moment.

“It is the Josh Taylor homecoming fight, he has been out to America, he’s had big fights and brought all the belts home.

“I am excited to be here now. I am buzzing. I am going to perform out of my skin on Saturday night. Everything I have done over the last, not just 10/12 weeks but over the last 17 years (is for this).

“I have got to put on a career-best performance and beat Josh on Saturday.

“It is all about levels and I feel that I am training at a world level. The only difference between me and Josh is the opportunity.

“Over the last two years Josh has gone and won world titles, I have not had those fights but I get to do that on Saturday.”