Jack Catterall wants world title shot after victory over Josh Taylor

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jack Catterall wants a world title shot against America’s Teofimo Lopez after his thrilling unanimous points win against Josh Taylor in Leeds.

Chorley’s Catterall avenged his contentious split decision defeat to former undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor in Glasgow two years ago at a sold out First Direct Arena.

All three judges gave the fight to Catterall, two by scores of 117-111 and the other by 116-113, although Taylor will feel aggrieved it was not scored closer.

Catterall, whom many observers feel was robbed of becoming undisputed champion in his first meeting with Taylor, said: “It was a big relief.

“I turned to (Matchroom promoter) Eddie (Hearn) because I’ve been there before. I thought I won the first fight clearly and didn’t get the decision.

“Although I thought I won the fight tonight clearly, you never know, some of the score cards you see. So to get the decision, rightfully so, was a big relief for me.”

After such an absorbing contest on Saturday night- there were no titles on the line – there will be calls for a trilogy with 33-year-old Taylor.

But Catterall has targeted WBO champion Lopez, who defeated Scotland’s Taylor in June last year.

Catterall added: “To win the world title has always been the dream for me. We didn’t get the undisputed world titles (against Taylor) and that’s fine. That chapter’s been written now.

“I want that world title fight now. (Lopez) beat Taylor before I did, now I’ve had the win over him (Taylor) and I want to prove I’m better than him (Lopez).

“I believe I’ve got the style to beat Lopez. That’s the fight I want.”

Hearn said Catterall should already be undisputed champion and had now proved he deserved a world title chance.

He added: “After a fight like that, high profile, sold out crowd, live around the world, on DAZN in the UK, ESPN in America, he’s right up there.

“Of course, people talk about the trilogy and for me, I always look at the biggest fights out there, but now it’s about the career of Jack Catterall.

“And he should have been undisputed world champion , so we need to try and position him now for a world championship fight.

“When you have a performance like that, when you have a night like that, positioning someone is a lot easier to do.”