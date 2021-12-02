Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social

Jack Grealish reflected on his return to Villa Park.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 02 December 2021 18:35
Liverpool won 4-1 at Everton on Wednesday night (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool won 4-1 at Everton on Wednesday night (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.

Football

Mohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby

Recommended

Jordan Henderson sent a message.

The excitement was off the chart for James Milner

Jack Grealish made a winning return to Villa Park

Happy 26th birthday to Kalvin Phillips.

And former Leeds great David Batty.

Cricket

After the rain, some cricket broke out in Australia!

Virat Kohli had the red balls out.

Golf

Collin Morikawa got engaged.

And the DP World Tour proved it can be trusted with secrets…

Formula One

George Russell paid his respects to Sir Frank Williams.

F1 turned the clock back ahead of the penultimate round.

Martin Brundle expects to watch a tough race this weekend.

Swimming

Recommended

Another award for Adam Peaty.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in