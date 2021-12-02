Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social
Jack Grealish reflected on his return to Villa Park.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.
Football
Mohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby
Jordan Henderson sent a message.
The excitement was off the chart for James Milner
Jack Grealish made a winning return to Villa Park
Happy 26th birthday to Kalvin Phillips.
And former Leeds great David Batty.
Cricket
After the rain, some cricket broke out in Australia!
Virat Kohli had the red balls out.
Golf
Collin Morikawa got engaged.
And the DP World Tour proved it can be trusted with secrets…
Formula One
George Russell paid his respects to Sir Frank Williams.
F1 turned the clock back ahead of the penultimate round.
Martin Brundle expects to watch a tough race this weekend.
Swimming
Another award for Adam Peaty.
