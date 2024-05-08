Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been hit with a fine and points after pleading guilty to a speeding offence.

Grealish, who did not appear at court, was caught speeding at 44mph in a 30mph in north Worcestershire in July last year.

The 28-year-old midfielder, of Barnt Green, Worcestershire, pleaded guilty through his solicitor and was given five penalty points.

He was also ordered to pay £110 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £266, leaving him with a total bill of £1,042.

File photo: Jack Grealish did not appear at court but pleaded guilty - through his lawyer - to a speeding offence ( PA Wire )

Worcester Magistrates Court was told Grealish was caught speeding by a mobile speed camera on Station Road, Wythall, while driving a Range Rover Sport on the morning of 17 July 2023.

A charge of failing to give information to the police relating to the identification of the driver was withdrawn.

His barrister, John Dye, said of his client: “Mr Grealish means no discourtesy by not attending.

“I am instructed to enter a guilty plea on his behalf in relation to speeding.”

After confirming that the maximum penalty for the offence was £1,000, reduced to £666 after a guilty plea, Mr Dye told the court: “He can afford to pay that figure.

“I am asked to apologise on his behalf. It was a mistake.”

Grealish pleaded guilty to two driving offences on 24 November, the first of which occurred during the UK national lockdown just a day after he posted a video on social media asking for people to stay at home to protect the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two other alleged charges against Grealish were dropped last month due to a lack of evidence.

Grealish’s solicitor said that the midfielder was “deeply ashamed” by the incident and was “genuinely sorry” for his actions, and that upon reflection he should have “modified” his driving after being involved in the original incident in March.