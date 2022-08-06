Daniel Goodfellow leads all-English podium in men’s 3m springboard
Jack Laugher took bronze as he came up short in his bid for a third gold of the Games.
Daniel Goodfellow took gold as England secured a one-two-three in the men’s 3m springboard final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Cambridge-born Goodfellow triumphed with a score of 484.45, as Jack Laugher’s bid for a third gold of the Games fell away after he led at the halfway stage but had to settle for bronze.
The Harrogate-born star, who claimed an Olympic silver in this event at Rio in 2016, had triumphed earlier in the week in the 1m springboard and the 3m springboard synchro.
But he created a lot of splash on his fifth dive, a forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck, scoring just 53.2 in an overall score of 462.3.
Sheffield’s Jordan Houlden took silver.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.