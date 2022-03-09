Jack Wilshere sees the funny side – Wednesday’s sporting social

AJ had his say and Pedro Neto had a birthday to remember.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 March 2022 17:59
Jack Wilshere enjoyed the banter (Mark Kerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 9.

Football

The virtual Jack Wilshere was causing problems.

Good news for Leeds.

A nice birthday present.

Liverpool celebrated progress.

Ian Wright showed his support.

Harry Redknapp was gearing up to walk for Ukraine.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was relishing a return to the dugout.

Jose Mourinho was all set.

Cricket

Isa Guha responded to England’s World Cup defeat…

And enjoyed Deandra Dottin’s stunning grab.

Alex Hartley was also impressed by Dottin.

Stuart Broad gave his take on the Mankad.

Rugby Union

Happy 52nd birthday to World Cup-winning former England captain Martin Johnson.

Boxing

AJ had his say.

Winter Paralympics

Billy Monger was embracing the cold during his presenting gig in Beijing.

