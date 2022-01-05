Jackson Wray fractured his skull during Saracens’ victory over Northampton

Saracens have revealed that back-row forward Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during their Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old went on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola in a game that Saracens won 30-6.

In an injury update posted on the club’s official website, Saracens said that Wray would be “seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints”.

Jackson Wray (centre) in action for Saracens (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Archive)

Wray has made more than 250 first-team appearances for the club.

Saracens’ latest Premiership victory – their eighth from 11 starts this season – kept them in second place, nine points behind unbeaten leaders Leicester.

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said Wray spent Sunday night in hospital before returning home the following day.

“He’s doing OK,” McCall said. “He is up and about, and he has been in the club the last couple of days. He is fine in himself.

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“Although a fractured skull sounds very serious, we have to wait for Jackson to go to the specialist a little bit later in the week just to find out what the repercussions of that are.

“I assume he is going to be out for a fairly decent period of time.

“It happened with about two minutes to go in the game, just a clash of heads with one of our players.

“Jackson didn’t feel it was a concussion, he felt it was a crack. He felt there was something different about it.

“He identified it pretty quickly himself, and then once he had said that to the medics, the sensible thing was for him to go to hospital and get it scanned, and the scan made it clear that he was right and there was a fracture there.”