Jacksonville Jaguars continue late resurgence with 19-3 win over New York Jets

The win keeps Jacksonville neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans in the race for the AFC South title.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 23 December 2022 05:29
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
(AP)

The Jacksonville Jaguars stretched their win-streak to three and kept their season alive with a 19-3 victory over the New York Jets.

After both teams got on the scoreboard with a field goal in the first quarter, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit the accelerator in the second, running in for a touchdown before guiding the Jaguars to two more field goals in the second half.

Lawrence finished with 229 passing yards and 51 rushing, while his opposition counterpart Zach Wilson had a nightmare outing.

The Jets quarterback was sacked three times and threw for 92 yards and an interception before being benched in the third quarter.

The win keeps Jacksonville neck-and-neck with the Tennessee Titans in the race for the AFC South title.

