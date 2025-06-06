Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian fighters Jai Opetaia and Justis Huni have said they would like to fight each other in the future.

The pair, both of whom fight this weekend on DAZN, have said that they are already in discussions for a $20m all-Australian blockbuster match.

Both men share the same manager, Mick Francis, who told Fox Sports Australia, that a fight between the pair is already ‘guaranteed’.

Francis told Fox Sports Australia: “Jai and Justis will be fighting inside somewhere like Suncorp Stadium within three, four years. I guarantee it.”

Suncorp Stadium is in Brisbane, Queensland, and has a capacity of 52,500. It is where Manny Pacquiao travelled to fight Jeff Horn in 2017.

He added: “While both guys have tremendous respect for each other -- love each other and will help the other out as much as they can -- they also know that this event will be the biggest domestic fight Australia has ever seen. Two heavyweights from opposite sides of the border fighting for a world title, it will be huge. But before that happens, they both have to do their own things in their respective divisions.”

This weekend, Opetaia will face Italian Claudio Squeo in a cruiserweight title fight in Broadbeach, Australia. Huni, meanwhile, has travelled to England to face Fabio Wardley at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich.

Despite the big-fight plans for Opetaia and Huni, the pair still have to win their respective matches.

Huni, 12-0 (7), is the b-side in his fight against Wardley. However, as DAZN wrote the other day, the 6’4” Australian comes off a glittering amateur career and even fought ten rounds in his debut for the Australian heavyweight title.

Since then, Huni has fought steadily, picking up a host of regional titles. He has travelled, too, visiting Mexico and Riyadh in recent fights. His last fight was in the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Australia – the same venue that Opetaia fights at this weekend.

Opetaia, on the other hand, will face Italian Claudio Squeo over twelve rounds in a defence of his IBF title.

The IBF cruiserweight champion won his title in 2024 with a decision over Mairis Briedis in Riyadh. He then returned to Riyadh to defend it against Jack Massey, before stopping David Nyika in four rounds at the Gold Coast Convention Centre.

Before any fight takes place between Huni and Opetaia, both need to win this weekend. Not only that, but Opetaia has made it clear that he hopes to unify the cruiserweight titles before any move northwards. To do that, he will need to fight – and defeat – Badou Jack and Gilberto Ramirez.

