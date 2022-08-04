Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jake Wightman in confident mood as he looks to add to World Championships title

The Scot is aiming for two more gold medals this summer.

Nick Mashiter
Thursday 04 August 2022 22:27
Scotland’s Jake Wightman won his 1500m heat at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scotland’s Jake Wightman won his 1500m heat at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his confidence is sky high as he chases a golden treble.

The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, strolled through his Commonwealth Games heat on Thursday.

Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win at Alexander Stadium and comfortably reach Saturday’s final.

Scotland’s Jake Wightman (second left) in action during the second heat the Men’s 1500 metres round one at Alexander Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

It is the next step on his quest to add the 1500m Commonwealth title and 800m crown at next month’s European Championships to his world gold.

Recommended

It was also the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since July’s victory in Oregon.

He said: “It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That’s the most it’s sunk in because that is what I was waiting for, to be announced as world champion, and be like ‘yeah I’ve actually done that’.

“It was nice walking around before with a lot of people coming up to me and saying ‘well done’.

That is what I was waiting for, to be announced as world champion, and be like 'yeah I've actually done that'

Jake Wightman

“I still got less of a cheer than Matt Stonier from England but I guess there are more English fans than Scottish fans.”

Regarding the race, he said: “I felt I should dictate it at some point and I was surprised we went so slow as a second heat as there are guys who should go through as fastest losers who won’t.

“It’s hard to sometimes get motivated as there is a lot more to lose than gain so it’s good to go out there, feel good and qualify comfortably.”

Team-mate Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze last year, qualified in three minutes 37.84 seconds, with Scotland’s Neil Gourley progressing and England duo Elliot Giles and Stonier also through.

Zharnel Hughes s ran 20.30 seconds to win his 200m heat (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title on Wednesday, reached the 200m semi-final in 22.80 seconds. Scotland’s Beth Dobbin also qualified for Friday’s semi in 23.10 seconds.

European champion Zharnel Hughes ran 20.30 seconds to win his 200m heat while Adam Gemili won his heat in 20.92 seconds.

Gemili, who split from coach Rana Reider – under investigation over multiple sexual misconduct allegations – just days before the Games, is aiming to move on from a disappointing World Championships where he failed to progress from the 200m heats.

He said: “I’ve put Oregon behind me, you can’t hang onto those things, it was a disappointing performance but you need to keep looking forward and this was always in the back of my mind to get some redemption.

Adam Gemili wants to put a disappointing World Championships behind him (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

“It was an early start so I wanted to expend as little energy as possible. The noise was ridiculous. This absolutely rivals how I felt at London 2012, it was breathtaking.

“We need to host more events in the UK, you can see there absolutely is a market for athletics.”

Recommended

Lawrence Okoye took silver in the discus final with a throw of 64.99m as Australia’s Matthew Denny took victory.

England’s Andrew Pozzi claimed bronze but Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell won the 110m hurdles in 13.08 seconds on Thursday evening.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in