Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jake Wightman wins Commonwealth Games bronze in 1500m to end summer hat-trick bid

Wightman was hoping to win three gold medals this summer and must now focus on the 800m at the European Championships later this month

Nick Mashiter
Saturday 06 August 2022 14:21
Comments
Scotland’s Jake Wightman in action at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (Tim Goode, PA)
Scotland’s Jake Wightman in action at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (Tim Goode, PA)
(PA Wire)

World champion Jake Wightman’s hopes of a summer hat-trick ended after he came third in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old, who won the 1500m at the World Championships last month, finished behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in three minutes 30.53 seconds.

Scotland’s Wightman was hoping to win three gold medals this summer and must now focus on the 800m at the European Championships later this month.

After Wightman’s stunning victory at the worlds a little over two weeks ago in Eugene, a capacity crowd packed into a sun-kissed Alexander Stadium with hopes of watching the Scotsman do it again.

But the roars were not enough to lift Wightman to the top of the podium as Hoare timed his move to perfection down the home stretch, coming from fourth to pip Cheruiyot at the line.

Recommended

Hoare finished in a Games record time of three minutes, 30.12 seconds with Cheruiyot just 0.09 seconds back to take silver and Wightman settling for bronze.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in