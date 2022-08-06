Jake Wightman wins Commonwealth Games bronze in 1500m to end summer hat-trick bid

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World champion Jake Wightman’s hopes of a summer hat-trick ended after he came third in the 1500m at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old, who won the 1500m at the World Championships last month, finished behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in three minutes 30.53 seconds.

Scotland’s Wightman was hoping to win three gold medals this summer and must now focus on the 800m at the European Championships later this month.

After Wightman’s stunning victory at the worlds a little over two weeks ago in Eugene, a capacity crowd packed into a sun-kissed Alexander Stadium with hopes of watching the Scotsman do it again.

But the roars were not enough to lift Wightman to the top of the podium as Hoare timed his move to perfection down the home stretch, coming from fourth to pip Cheruiyot at the line.

Hoare finished in a Games record time of three minutes, 30.12 seconds with Cheruiyot just 0.09 seconds back to take silver and Wightman settling for bronze.