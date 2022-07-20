Jump to content
Geoff Wightman commentates on son Jake’s heroics – Wednesday’s sporting social

The Wightmans stole the show in Eugene.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 20 July 2022 17:53
It was a family affair in Eugene (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 20.

Athletics

When you get to commentate on your son’s gold medal.

Congratulations poured in for new 1500m world champion.

Football

Baby Evra travelled in style.

Alex Scott was cheering on England ahead of a big night at Euro 2022.

Harry Maguire backed the team.

Wrexham shared a trailer for their new documentary.

Proud moment for Billy Sharp.

Jack Butland started his push for an Ashes place.

Roma got their man.

Lionel Messi got some game time in Japan.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan enjoyed his chat with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid.

Jason Roy showed his love for Ben Stokes.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen marched on.

Formula One

Young Lewis.

Golf

Dustin Johnson paid a belated tribute to the Open.

Ian Poulter was in the swing of things.

Snooker

Alan McManus went to the world championship venue – when there was no snooker on.

Boxing

Frazer Clarke needed some help.

Tennis

Serena explored.

