Don’t be sad Son and England cricketers celebrate – Tuesday’s sporting social
.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.
Football
Richarlison consoled his Tottenham team-mate.
Jack Grealish and Declan Rice showed off their skills by the pool.
Croatia’s stars celebrated their progress.
Cricket
Ben Stokes, Joe Root and James Anderson celebrated a stunning England victory.
Motor racing
Valtteri Bottas celebrated Finnish independence.
Golf
Matt Fitzpatrick’s Christmas tree struggled to stand out among his other home decorations.
Athletics
Colin Jackson took a trip down memory lane.
Snooker
Gary Wilson got his wish.
MMA
Conor McGregor was in Amsterdam.
