James Harden joins LA Clippers from Philadelphia 76ers

The 10-time NBA All-Star guard has been in a dispute with the 76ers.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 November 2023 18:43
James Harden has switched to the Clippers (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
(AP)

The LA Clippers have announced the arrival of guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 10-time NBA All-Star guard has been in a dispute with the 76ers and, as a result, has missed their first three games of the NBA season.

The terms of the trade see Harden joined in Los Angeles by 76ers team-mates P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, while Clippers players Marcus Morris, Nico Batum, Robert Covington and K.J. Martin switch to Philadelphia.

Clippers president Lawrence Frank said: “James is one of the most prolific and efficient playmakers in the NBA.

“With his size and vision, he possesses an extraordinary ability to create for himself and others.

“The Los Angeles area has produced so many elite players in recent years. With Kawhi (Leonard), Paul (George), Russ (Westbrook) and James, we’re excited to bring four of them together, and eager to see what they can accomplish with the rest of our group.”

The Clippers are currently fourth in the Western Conference after winning three of their opening four games.

