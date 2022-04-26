Rashford finds a fan and Broad’s in the groove – Tuesday’s sporting social

Naomi Osaka felt the love, Declan Rice had new clobber and James Maddison enjoyed the snooker.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Marcus Rashford righted a wrong.

Hector Bellerin congratulated Forest Green on their promotion.

Declan Rice showed off his new clobber.

Important point for Leeds.

Happy birthday Mrs Hojbjerg.

Scotland’s youth policy was working well.

Sheffield United’s goalkeeper was stuck in the slow lane.

Ronald Araujo celebrated his new Barca deal.

Snooker

James Maddison visited the Crucible.

Get the spirit level out!

Cricket

Stuart Broad was in the groove.

Boxing

An early start for Ricky Hatton.

Lennox Lewis got arty.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka felt the love.

Formula One

A win for David Coulthard 24 years ago.

Darts

Daryl Gurney had a laugh.

