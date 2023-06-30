Jump to content

James Maddison looks forward as Liverpool go retro – Friday’s sporting social

Maddison has swapped Leicester for Tottenham.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 30 June 2023 17:54
James Maddison is looking forward to his new life at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
James Maddison is looking forward to his new life at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 30.

Football

James Maddison was looking forward to his new challenge.

Spot the Robbie Fowler cameo as Liverpool went back to the 90s to launch their new away kit.

Erling Haaland was grateful.

Kai Havertz was taking a break.

Green was a theme of the day’s away kit announcements.

Fulham launched their new home look.

Ange Postecoglou enjoyed Australian success in his new home city.

Bournemouth’s new boss arrived in the building.

A bouncy castle tribute to Marcus Rashford.

Not sure about Dwight McNeil’s future in modelling.

Aaron Mooy retired.

James Tarkowski looked to a future in coaching.

Cricket

England looked back at day two of the Lord’s Test before the start of day three.

Which was hit by the weather after Australia had dominated.

Golf

The NFL got the better of the NBA in ‘The Match’.

