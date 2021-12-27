Golfers given robust performance reviews – Monday’s sporting social
And James Maddison made a Leicester fan’s Christmas
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 27 December.
Football
James Maddison made a Leicester fan’s Christmas.
Christmas greetings from Kalvin Phillips
Robin Koch sent a message of hope to Leeds fans.
Rio Ferdinand saluted Wayne Rooney after Derby’s win over West Brom.
Yaya Toure enjoyed a trip down memory lane.
Leeds turned the clock back to 1931 and recalled the birth of a club great.
Duncan Ferguson brought up his half-century.
The Lionesses looked back on a funny moment.
Golf
Some of the world’s best golfers were given a robust ‘performance review’ by Scrubs star John C. McGinley.
Cricket
On a challenging day for England, former captain Michael Vaughan was in awe of James Anderson.
While Shane Warne reflected on the second day’s action in the third Test as Australia closed in on the urn.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas went for a ride.
Nico Rosberg was ready for a challenge.
