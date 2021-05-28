Rashford meets Obama and Kane takes awards on holiday – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 28.

Football

Marcus Rashford had a chat with Barack Obama

Harry Kane took his trophies on holiday.

James Milner was out on the course with some old friends.

Andy Robertson was back on Scotland duty.

Charlie Austin remembered Rooney-mania.

Eden Hazard thanked Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid signed David Alaba.

Andrea Pirlo left Juventus.

The end of an era for the Liverpool kit man.

Ten years of retirement for Edwin Van Der Sar

A trio of Man City birthdays on Champions League final eve.

Stuart Dallas cleaned up.

Golf

Aced it!

Darts

The Premier League was down to the final four.

Jose De Sousa blew the roof off with an epic finish.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua made waves.

Tommy Fury counted down the days.