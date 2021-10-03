James Wade wins sudden death thriller against Damon Heta with bullseye finish

James Wade produced a brilliant bullseye finish to reach the second round of the World Grand Prix in Leicester.

Two-time champion Wade checked out on 121 to beat Australian Damon Heta in a sudden death decider.

Heta surged into a 2-0 lead in the first set and hit a second 180 in the third leg.

But missed doubles cost him dear and number four seed Wade rattled off three legs to take the set.

Heta levelled to take the match into a third set decider and it went all the way before Wade won the fifth leg in the most dramatic fashion.

Daryl Gurney was an early casualty (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Archive)

Daryl Gurney the 2017 champion, lost 2-0 to Stephen Bunting and Mervyn King beat Martijn Kleermaker by the same scoreline

Ross Smith marked his first Grand Prix appearance with a 2-0 victory over fellow Englishman Joe Cullen.

“I’ve had a lot of mates who’ve helped me out with the practice side of it,” Smith said.

“They’ve kept me on the dartboard in the last three or four weeks, so I have to thank my mates for that.”

Dave Chisnall beat Mensur Suljovic 2-1 and Luke Humphries overcame Dirk Van Duijvenbode 2-0.