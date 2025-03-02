Luke Littler reaches UK Open semi-finals but Luke Humphries beaten by James Wade
Luke Littler coasted into the semi-finals of the UK Open in Minehead, but world number one Luke Humphries was edged out by a vintage display from James Wade.
World champion Littler saw off Dutchman Gian van Veen 10-4, hitting seven 180s with a match average of just over 107 during Sunday’s afternoon session.
Humphries, though, was not able to follow on from his Premier League success in Exeter on Thursday night as he lost a last-leg decider to Wade.
Three-time former UK Open champion Wade rolled back the years as he landed 10 maximums, including two in the final leg to close out a memorable win on double top.
Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock beat Nathan Aspinall 10-7 to take his place in the evening semi-finals, while Welshman Jonny Clayton edged out former world champion Michael Smith 10-8.
In the semi-final draw, Littler will take on Clayton, while Wade faces Rock with the evening session set to be played out to a finish and the eventual champion taking the top prize of £110,000.