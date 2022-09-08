Jump to content
Fury waits for AJ and Alcarez’s incredible shot – Thursday’s sporting social

Jamie Carragher defended himself and another milestone for James Anderson.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 08 September 2022 17:50
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury (Nick Potts/Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.

Football

Chelsea appointed Graham Potter.

Jamie Carragher defended himself.

“Always in my heart” – Joey Barton’s language skills are still up to scratch.

Eni Aluko saluted Keira Walsh’s big move.

Wales opened the door on their celebrations after reaching the Women’s World Cup play-offs.

Nathan Redmond left Southampton.

Boxing

Name this boy band.

Tyson Fury wanted answers from AJ.

Deontay Wilder racked up the rounds.

Tennis

What a shot!

Carlos Alcaraz’s late-night win over Jannik Sinner had a high-profile viewer.

Coco Gauff was not missing a second.

Sabine Lisicki enjoyed the action.

Cricket

Another milestone for James Anderson.

A proud day for Harry Brook.

Jos Buttler spent his birthday in Corfu.

Golf

Ian Poulter teed it up at Wentworth.

Rugby Union

One year to go!

NFL

The Super Bowl champions and this season’s favourites were ready for the big kick-off.

