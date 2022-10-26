Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social
Three former South Africa fast bowlers caught up.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo was back in favour.
Gary Lineker received a gift.
Premier League stars celebrated their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
Jamie Carragher got his head in the game.
Walter Smith was remembered on the one-year anniversary of his death.
Jamie Redknapp shared a glimpse into his “perfect” getaway.
Boxing
Tyson Fury released a track.
Less stress more chill for Amir Khan.
Frank Bruno got ready for a busy day of book-signing.
Cricket
That’s a lot of wickets.
Tennis
Stan Wawrinka savoured his success over Casper Ruud.
Rugby Union
Key insights from Jamie George and Elliot Daly.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton sat down for a chat.
The boys are back in town.
