Ronaldo back in favour and Fury releases song – Wednesday’s sporting social

Three former South Africa fast bowlers caught up.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 October 2022 18:11
Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo was back in training (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 26.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in favour.

Gary Lineker received a gift.

Premier League stars celebrated their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher got his head in the game.

Walter Smith was remembered on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Jamie Redknapp shared a glimpse into his “perfect” getaway.

Boxing

Tyson Fury released a track.

Less stress more chill for Amir Khan.

Frank Bruno got ready for a busy day of book-signing.

Cricket

That’s a lot of wickets.

Tennis

Stan Wawrinka savoured his success over Casper Ruud.

Rugby Union

Key insights from Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton sat down for a chat.

The boys are back in town.

