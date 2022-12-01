Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British driver Jamie Chadwick ‘hugely excited’ to join Andretti Autosport

The 24-year-old from Bath has been the dominant force of the all-female W Series, winning the championship on three occasions.

Philip Duncan
Thursday 01 December 2022 15:00
Jamie Chadwick will race in America next year (David Davies/PA)
Jamie Chadwick will race in America next year (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

British driver Jamie Chadwick will compete in the United States next year after signing a contract with Andretti Autosport.

The 24-year-old from Bath has been the dominant force of the all-female W Series, winning the championship on three occasions.

The W Series was established in 2019 to serve as a springboard to Formula One. But despite Chadwick’s success, she failed to land a seat in F1’s feeder categories.

The future of the W Series is also in major doubt after it was forced to abandon its most recent season amid financial troubles.

Following her switch to America, Chadwick will become the first female driver since fellow Briton Pippa Mann in 2010 to race full-time in the Indy NXT series.

Recommended

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 INDY NXT season,” said Chadwick, who will make her debut in the season-opening round in Florida on March 5.

“My aim is always to challenge myself and continue my progression as a driver, and this represents not only a big step up, but also a big step towards my goal of competing in the highest categories of single seater racing.

“Andretti Autosport’s standing in the sport is second to none and I hope to bring more success to such a prestigious team. I can’t wait to get started.”

Andretti Autosport is owned by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, and the son of world champion, Mario Andretti.

He said: “Jamie’s successful career speaks for itself, but the INDY NXT series gives Jamie the opportunity to continue her development in a new type of racing.

“We’ve turned out five INDY NXT champions over the years and look forward to continuing our role in developing new talent.”

Chadwick’s move to America is a clear sign F1 is no closer to ending its near half-century female driver drought.

It has been 46 years since a female competitor – the Italian Lella Lombardi – took part in an F1 race, and eight years since Susie Wolff, who is married to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, competed in a Grand Prix practice session.

Last month, the sport’s bosses unveiled the F1 Academy – a women-only category – which will launch next year.

Recommended

F1 will subsidise each of the 15 cars with a budget of £130,000, with the driver required to cover the same amount and the team making up the remainder of the costs.

The series will consist of 21 races – three races at seven rounds – and will feature on the undercard of at least one F1 event.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in