Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jamie George in line for England return after rapid recovery from injury

George is one of two hookers included in a reduced 25-man squad.

Duncan Bech
Wednesday 09 November 2022 19:14
Jamie George will play some part in Saturday’s match against Japan (Adam Davy/PA)
Jamie George will play some part in Saturday’s match against Japan (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jamie George is poised to make his comeback in England’s clash with Japan on Saturday after completing a rapid recovery from a foot injury.

George is one of two hookers included in a reduced 25-man squad picked to finalise preparations for the Twickenham showdown and is likely to provide bench cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie, who started the 30-29 defeat by Argentina that opened the campaign.

It will complete an unexpected return for the 32-year-old after he was told he would miss entire Autumn Nations Series due to breaking two metatarsals on club duty for Saracens against Leicester on October 1.

But the expected 10 to 12 period of recovery has almost been halved to give England a boost as they look to rebuild after a disappointing start to the autumn.

Recommended

Otherwise Eddie Jones could opt for the same starting and replacement forwards that faced the Pumas, all of whom have been retained apart from discarded hooker Jack Singleton.

Guy Porter features among the backs as centre cover for Manu Tuilagi, who left the field in the final quarter against Argentina because of a blister.

Tuilagi took part in training at the squad’s Surrey base on Wednesday but England will not take any risks with the destructive Sale runner.

England squad – Forwards: A Coles (Northampton Saints), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Sale Sharks), M Itoje (Saracens), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs) K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Willis (unattached).

Backs: J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), O Farrell (Saracens), J May (Gloucester Rugby), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), G Porter (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in