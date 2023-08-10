Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie recovers from calf issue to start against France

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Captain Jamie Ritchie is back in the Scotland starting XV for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against France in Saint-Etienne.

The inclusion of the skipper, who has missed the previous two Tests with a calf issue, represents one of six changes to the team that started last weekend’s 25-21 victory over Les Bleus.

There is no place in the squad, however, for Ben White, who was forced off in the first half last weekend with an ankle issue. The scrum-half is replaced in the number nine jersey by Ali Price.

On the wing, Kyle Steyn takes over from Darcy Graham, who has been given the weekend off after scoring tries in each of the previous two warm-up matches.

Veteran prop WP Nel, 37, will fill in for Zander Fagerson, who is suspended following his red card against the French last Saturday, while George Turner replaces fellow hooker Ewan Ashman.

There are two changes to the back three, with flankers Ritchie and Rory Darge coming in for Matt Fagerson and Hamish Watson.

Stuart McInally, Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner and Josh Bayliss are the six forwards named on the bench, while George Horne and Ollie Smith are the replacement backs.