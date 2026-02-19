Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Chess grandmaster Jan Timman nicknamed ‘the best of the West’ dies aged 74

Timman authored several chess books, including notable work on the Netherlands' sole world champion

Jan Timman was a nine-time Dutch Chess champion
Jan Timman was a nine-time Dutch Chess champion (AFP/Getty)

Jan Timman, the revered Dutch chess grandmaster once dubbed "the best of the West" during an era of Soviet supremacy, has died at 74, the Dutch Chess Federation announced on Thursday.

A nine-time Dutch champion, Timman ascended to second place in the world rankings in 1982, trailing only the formidable Soviet great Anatoly Karpov.

In a statement, the International Chess Federation said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jan Timman (1951–2026), one of the greatest figures in Dutch and international chess.

“A World Championship contender and the strongest non-Soviet player of his generation, Timman was admired for his creative style, profound strategic understanding, and fighting spirit.

“Beyond his achievements at the board, he made a lasting impact as a respected author and longtime editor of New In Chess, enriching chess culture worldwide.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire chess community. His legacy will remain an enduring part of chess history.”

Professional chess player Jan Timman studying a chess board through his long hair during a match at the International Chess Congress in Hastings, 29 December, 1969
Professional chess player Jan Timman studying a chess board through his long hair during a match at the International Chess Congress in Hastings, 29 December, 1969 (Getty Images)

He secured numerous prestigious tournament victories throughout the 1980s.

His career pinnacle arrived in 1993 when he contested the final of the Candidates Tournament against Karpov for the world championship title.

This opportunity arose after defending champion Garry Kasparov's split from the World Chess Federation (FIDE). Timman ultimately lost the match by 12.5 to 8.5.

Following this defeat, his competitive career gradually receded, his last national championship triumph occurring in 1996.

In later life, Timman authored several chess books, including a notable work on the Netherlands' sole world champion, Max Euwe.

Former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov (R) speaks with Dutch chess player Jan Timman (L) during a visit of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands
Former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov (R) speaks with Dutch chess player Jan Timman (L) during a visit of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands (ANP/AFP/Getty)

In a 2023 interview, Timman said he regretted never reaching the top spot in chess, but admitted he had never wanted to change his bohemian lifestyle for it.

"I would not choose chess as my profession these days," Timman told Dutch newspaper NRC.

"They just sit behind computers all day. It's not just traveling around and having a fun life, like I did. It was a hippie life, but with a purpose."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in