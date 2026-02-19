Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jan Timman, the revered Dutch chess grandmaster once dubbed "the best of the West" during an era of Soviet supremacy, has died at 74, the Dutch Chess Federation announced on Thursday.

A nine-time Dutch champion, Timman ascended to second place in the world rankings in 1982, trailing only the formidable Soviet great Anatoly Karpov.

In a statement, the International Chess Federation said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jan Timman (1951–2026), one of the greatest figures in Dutch and international chess.

“A World Championship contender and the strongest non-Soviet player of his generation, Timman was admired for his creative style, profound strategic understanding, and fighting spirit.

“Beyond his achievements at the board, he made a lasting impact as a respected author and longtime editor of New In Chess, enriching chess culture worldwide.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire chess community. His legacy will remain an enduring part of chess history.”

open image in gallery Professional chess player Jan Timman studying a chess board through his long hair during a match at the International Chess Congress in Hastings, 29 December, 1969 ( Getty Images )

He secured numerous prestigious tournament victories throughout the 1980s.

His career pinnacle arrived in 1993 when he contested the final of the Candidates Tournament against Karpov for the world championship title.

This opportunity arose after defending champion Garry Kasparov's split from the World Chess Federation (FIDE). Timman ultimately lost the match by 12.5 to 8.5.

Following this defeat, his competitive career gradually receded, his last national championship triumph occurring in 1996.

In later life, Timman authored several chess books, including a notable work on the Netherlands' sole world champion, Max Euwe.

open image in gallery Former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov (R) speaks with Dutch chess player Jan Timman (L) during a visit of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands ( ANP/AFP/Getty )

In a 2023 interview, Timman said he regretted never reaching the top spot in chess, but admitted he had never wanted to change his bohemian lifestyle for it.

"I would not choose chess as my profession these days," Timman told Dutch newspaper NRC.

"They just sit behind computers all day. It's not just traveling around and having a fun life, like I did. It was a hippie life, but with a purpose."