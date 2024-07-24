World number one Jannik Sinner pulls out of Olympics with tonsillitis

Support truly

World number one Jannik Sinner has pulled out of the Olympics on the advice of doctors after contracting tonsillitis.

The Italian, who captured a maiden grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, struggled with dizziness in his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.

He had been readying himself for a return to clay with a practice week in Monaco but started feeling ill on Monday evening and has since been told to skip the Paris Games.

The withdrawal of Sinner, who was also scheduled to compete in the doubles with Lorenzo Musetti, means 37-year-old Novak Djokovic will be top seed when the men’s singles draw is made on Thursday.

Sinner wrote on his social channels: “I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games.

“After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell.

Sinner started feeling ill on Monday evening (PA) ( PA Wire )

“I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event.”

Sinner would have been a strong contender for at least a podium position at Roland Garros after reaching the French Open semi-finals there last month, losing in five tight sets to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.