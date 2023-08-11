Jump to content

Watch: Fans gather in Auckland ahead of Women’s World Cup quarter-final between Japan and Sweden

Sophie Thompson
Friday 11 August 2023 08:52
Live: Fans gather in Auckland ahead of Women's World Cup quarter-final between Japan and Sweden

Fans are getting excited ahead of Japan and Sweden’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Japan, who won the tournament in 2011, have been the team to watch in the tournament so far, with Hinata Miyazawa paving the way as the top-scorer, and a total of 14 goals being scored across their games.

Sweden just managed to edge past the USWNT during a penalty shootout, thanks to a goal from Lina Hurtig.

“That night I couldn’t sleep very well,” Hurtig told ESPN. “There were a lot of emotions.”

Both teams are thought to remain mostly unchanged in terms of lineup for this game.

The match kicks off at 8:30am BST, and will be shown live on the BBC.

