Jared Goff propels Detroit Lions to win over San Francisco 49ers
The quarterback threw for three touchdown passes as the Lions won 40-34.
Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to steer the Detroit Lions to a 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Lions avenged their defeat in last season’s NFC title game and extended their franchise record for wins in a season.
The win lifts the Lions to 14-2 ahead of their clash with the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the regular season with the NFC North title.
Goff completed 26 of 34 passes and threw for 303 yards, outduelling San Francisco’s Brock Purdy who also threw for three touchdowns and 377 yards but also had two interceptions.
The Lions trailed until Goff found Amon Amon-Ra St Brown for a touchdown late in the third term which put them 31-28 ahead.
A 30-yard touchdown run from Jahmyr Gibbs stretched the advantage before Joshua Dobbs went in from seven yards as a late consolation.