Neville analyses Arsenal slump and Murray wants cake – Monday’s sporting social

Jason Day is a PGA Tour winner again after victory in Texas.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 15 May 2023 17:51
Arsenal look set to miss out on the Premier League title (Tim Goode/PA)
Arsenal look set to miss out on the Premier League title (Tim Goode/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 15.

Football

Gary Neville analysed Arsenal’s slump.

Recommended

Millie Bright updated her profile pic to celebrate Chelsea winning the FA Cup for a third season in a row.

Australia international Alanna Kennedy celebrated signing a new contract at Manchester City.

Tennis

Birthday boy Andy Murray wants the cake he feels he deserves.

Formula One

Max Verstappen made history on this day in 2016.

Golf

Howdy! Jason Day is a PGA Tour winner again after victory in Texas.

Lee Westwood is planning to rest up after being forced to withdraw from the final round of the LIV golf event in Tulsa.

Recommended

Viktor Hovland took in the Niagara Falls ahead of this week’s US PGA Championship.

