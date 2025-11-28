Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sporting news in brief

.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 28 November 2025 07:51 GMT

TWO-TIME MAJOR WINNER FUZZY ZOELLER DIES

GOLF: Two-time major winner Fuzzy Zoeller has died at the age of 74.

Zoeller became the first – and last – player to win the Masters on his debut when he triumphed in 1979, and he also won the 1984 US Open.

Zoeller was embroiled in controversy in 1997 for remarks he made about Tiger Woods, whose win at the Masters entitled him to choose the Champions Dinner menu for the following year.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf.”

