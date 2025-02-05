TalkSPORT staff ‘refusing to work with Jermaine Jenas’ amid reported return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sacked BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas’ reported return to UK broadcasting this weekend has caused concern among some staff members, it has been reported.

The 41-year-old was removed from the BBC presenting line-ups of Match Of The Day and The One Show in August following complaints about workplace conduct.

He later apologised to his former female colleagues for sending “inappropriate messages” but insisted they were “between two consenting adults” and that his behaviour was not illegal.

PA report talkSPORT’s apparent decision to bring back the ex-Premier League player as part of its coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Aston Villa and his former side Tottenham has led to some staff refusing to work with the pundit.

TalkSPORT’s parent company, News UK, has been contacted for comment.

open image in gallery Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie Penfol ( PA Archive )

Jenas was presenting talkSPORT’s Drivetime show when news of his BBC dismissal emerged, but the outlet distanced themselves from him in the wake of his departure.

At the time, talkSPORT said: “There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSPORT in the immediate future.”

In an interview with The Sun On Sunday shortly after his sacking, Jenas said: “When it was all unfolding and I knew I was losing my job, I asked HR if I could contact the two women directly and apologise to both of them.

“But because of the legal process, I wasn’t allowed.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to say sorry to them at that particular point when I really wanted to apologise.

“I really want to apologise from the bottom of my heart in terms of what I’ve put them through.”

Addressing the women directly, he added: “I’m genuinely sorry for what I’ve done to you. I always thought it was consensual and a two-way thing.”

A month later, in a video shared to his Instagram stories, Jenas said: “It’s clearly been a difficult period for me but one I will definitely grow from.

“We’re human beings, it is what it is, you’ll learn from it. Become a better person. I think those are the things that are important in life.”

At the time of his sacking, the BBC did not offer details over why Jenas’ contract was terminated.

open image in gallery Jermaine Jenas attending the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Jenas’ reported return has also raised alarm bells at Women in Football.

The organisation said in a statement to PA: “Research by Women in Football has found that almost one in five members of the game’s female workforce have experienced sexual harassment while doing their jobs.

“Given the conduct of Jermaine Jenas in his previous role with the BBC, it comes as no surprise that employees at talkSPORT are reportedly uneasy at the prospect of working alongside him.

“There is no suggestion here that Jenas should never work again, even with talkSPORT. Rehabilitation is possible and when he was removed from the BBC Jenas expressed regret and an intention to improve his behaviour.

“Our concern is that talkSPORT appears neither to have ascertained whether Jenas has honoured this commitment nor to have consulted the women working in their offices and studios. This is a mistake.”

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

Jenas had been a regular pundit on sports programmes Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.