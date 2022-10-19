Jesse Marsch interrupted as Wayne Rooney remembers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 19.

Football

Jesse Marsch was interrupted.

Gary Neville was pleased with the success of The Overlap.

Wayne Rooney remembered his Premier League debut, 20 years ago today.

The Champions League and Arsenal turned the clock back.

Alex Scott saw her name up in lights.

Formula One

Lando Norris, you’re not on your own there.

Lewis Hamilton took in some NFL.

It was a family affair for George Russell.

Happy 41st birthday.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan took some disappointing news in her stride.