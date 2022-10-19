Jesse Marsch interrupted as Wayne Rooney remembers – Wednesday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from October 19.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 19.
Football
Jesse Marsch was interrupted.
Gary Neville was pleased with the success of The Overlap.
Wayne Rooney remembered his Premier League debut, 20 years ago today.
The Champions League and Arsenal turned the clock back.
Alex Scott saw her name up in lights.
Formula One
Lando Norris, you’re not on your own there.
Lewis Hamilton took in some NFL.
It was a family affair for George Russell.
Happy 41st birthday.
Athletics
Eilish McColgan took some disappointing news in her stride.
