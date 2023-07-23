New poll reveals the 20 most inspirational sportswomen

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From Jessica Ennis-Hill to Paula Radcliffe and Dame Kelly Holmes a poll has revealed the women who are inspiring the nation.

A poll of 2,000 sports fans also saw Alex Scott, Emma Raducanu and Princess Anne in the top 10, alongside Laura Kenny, Rebecca Adlington, and Jill Scott.

Of those who have been inspired by these athletes, four in 10 said it’s because they broke boundaries in their sporting profession, while 32 per cent are proud of their achievements.

It also emerged 19 per cent have taken up a sport within the past 12 months – with swimming, tennis and football among the most popular to try.

Of those, 85 per cent were inspired to start after watching female sports.

which commissioned the research to launch its Women's World Cup sweepstake, giving customers a free bet each time their allocated team wins, said: "There are some really influential women to be found in sport, across many different disciplines.

"But it has to be said that football is having a golden moment right now and it’s brilliant to see.

“What we love most is how many people have taken up a sport of their own after having watched women’s football.

"Not long ago, it was near impossible to catch a female team on the TV so having all of this coverage is clearly making a big difference.

“There’s still a way to go for women’s sport, but seeing the country get behind the World Cup this summer just goes to show that we’re all eager for more – we can’t wait for England’s first game against Haiti.”

The research also found more than a quarter of the names on the top 40 list were female footballers - after 52 per cent of adults watched the Lionesses win the Euros last summer.

This left 49 per cent of those viewers feeling proud, and it inspired 52 per cent to play the game themselves.

And 47 per cent are looking forward to watching the Women’s World Cup this year – with eight per cent even planning to attend some of the matches in person in Australia and New Zealand.

Of those planning to watch, 85 per cent will be supporting England, with eight in 10 optimistic about their chances of winning the tournament.

Although 67 per cent believe the lack of Leah Williamson on the squad due to injury will impact the team’s chances of being champions.

But Alessia Russo, Lucy Bronze and Georgia Stanway are among the players fans are excited to see play.

And Chloe Kelly, Rachel Daly and Lauren James come high on the list of ‘ones to watch’ this year, according to the stats by OnePoll.

