Jessica Gadirova braced for ‘tough and long journey’ after suffering ACL injury

Jessica Gadirova has revealed she suffered a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament injury at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships earlier this month.

The 2022 world floor champion withdrew ahead of the all-round competition in Antwerp after injuring her knee in a “freak incident” and the 19-year-old Briton has now revealed the extent of the damage.

Gadirova admits she is unsure how long she will be sidelined for but is bracing herself for a “tough and long journey ahead”. The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 26 next year.

She posted on Instagram: “As most of you are aware I had to withdraw from the remainder of the World Championship due to a knee injury – this has resulted in being a full tear to my ACL.

“It happened on Friday evening just before coming out to compete in the AA final. This was a freak accident performing a gymnastics prep not one of my competition skills.

“I’m still taking time to process this myself and I know it’s going to be a tough and long journey ahead.

“At this point I don’t know for sure how long but I’ll be doing everything I can with the support of those around me to return to the sport I love as soon as I can.

“I would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support and love.”

Gadirova won three gold medals at the European Championships earlier this year and is an Olympic bronze medallist after finishing third in the team event at Tokyo 2020 alongside twin sister Jennifer.