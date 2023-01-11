Jump to content

Felix checks in and Osaka shares life update – Wednesday’s sporting social

Chelsea had a new forward.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 11 January 2023 18:13
Comments
Joao Felix and Naomi Osaka (PA)
Joao Felix and Naomi Osaka (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.

Tennis

Naomi Osaka appeared to announce she is pregnant.

Emma Raducanu worked hard.

Football

Chelsea had a new forward.

Newcastle were still celebrating reaching the League Cup semi-finals.

As were Manchester United.

Happy birthday.

Alan Shearer met a big fan.

Gary Neville headed home.

Cricket

Ben Stokes and family headed back to the cold after enjoying Cape Town.

Happy birthday Mark Wood.

A birthday in the Kohli household too.

Rugby Union

Happy birthday Brian Moore.

Darts

Glen Durrant tucked in.

Fallon Sherrock had her sights set on a PDC tour card.

