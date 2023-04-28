Watch live: Joe Biden presents trophy to US Air Force American football team

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden presents the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons at the White House on Friday, 28 April.

The president will host a ceremony in the East Room to honour the football team, who beat the Army 13-7 in a tournament last November to secure their 21st trophy.

The trophy is given to the football team with the best record out of the Air Force, Army, and Navy.

In the game last year, Brad Roberts carried it 33 times for 135 yards and Camby Goff intercepted a pass with 19 seconds left as the Air Force came out victorious Globe Life Field.

It secured their first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016.

“It’s a good place for it to be,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of the trophy returning to Colorado.

“Now you have to earn it, it’s not easy to do.”

