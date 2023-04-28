Watch live: Joe Biden presents trophy to US Air Force American football team
Watch live as Joe Biden presents the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons at the White House on Friday, 28 April.
The president will host a ceremony in the East Room to honour the football team, who beat the Army 13-7 in a tournament last November to secure their 21st trophy.
The trophy is given to the football team with the best record out of the Air Force, Army, and Navy.
In the game last year, Brad Roberts carried it 33 times for 135 yards and Camby Goff intercepted a pass with 19 seconds left as the Air Force came out victorious Globe Life Field.
It secured their first Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since 2016.
“It’s a good place for it to be,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said of the trophy returning to Colorado.
“Now you have to earn it, it’s not easy to do.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies