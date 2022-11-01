Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cleveland Browns defence dominates on way to big win over Cincinnati Bengals

The result ensured the home side snapped a four-game losing streak, while the visitors’ quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked five times.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 01 November 2022 05:10
The Cleveland Browns’ defence dominated in a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (David Richard/AP)
The Cleveland Browns’ defence dominated in a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (David Richard/AP)
(AP)

Running back Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and his Cleveland Browns defence dominated in a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The result ensured the home side snapped a four-game losing streak, and allowed them their fifth consecutive win over their AFC North rival, as they moved to 3-5 ahead of their bye week.

Chubb finished with 101 yards on 23 carries and now leads the league with 841 yards through the season’s first eight weeks.

Cleveland’s secondary, led by defensive end Myles Garrett, sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow five times to keep him winless against the Browns.

Recommended

The Bengals had scored in 41 consecutive halves until the Browns kept them to zero through the first half.

The visitors had also not allowed a touchdown in the second half all season until Cleveland piled on a pair of scores after the big break to put the game to bed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in