Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins ahead of 2023-24 season
The England lock was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration
Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury will join Harlequins ahead of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season.
The England lock, who was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration, has agreed a “multi-year deal” with Quins.
He will spend the remainder of this campaign in Japan, having recently joined Toyota Verblitz on a short-term contract.
Launchbury, who has 70 England caps and was part of his country’s squads at the last two World Cups, was a member of Harlequins’ academy between the ages of 15 and 18.
“I’m glad to sign on with Quins,” he told the club website. “I have fond memories of my time here.
“I grew up playing with and against a number of the first-team squad, so it has a somewhat familiar feel to come back.
“I’m looking forward to my time in Japan for the rest of this season, but am very excited for the new start with Harlequins over the summer.”
Quins head coach Tabai Matson said: “He is one of the best English locks of his generation.
“Earning 70 caps for your country and over 170 for a club as prestigious as Wasps, many as their captain, is no mean feat.
“Joe’s a gentleman of the game but is no slouch when it comes to the most physical part of the sport.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies