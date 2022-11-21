Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins ahead of 2023-24 season

The England lock was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 21 November 2022 18:22
Comments
England’s Joe Launchbury will return to the Gallagher Premiership ahead of next season (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Joe Launchbury will return to the Gallagher Premiership ahead of next season (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former Wasps captain Joe Launchbury will join Harlequins ahead of the 2023-24 Gallagher Premiership season.

The England lock, who was last month made redundant after Wasps entered administration, has agreed a “multi-year deal” with Quins.

He will spend the remainder of this campaign in Japan, having recently joined Toyota Verblitz on a short-term contract.

Launchbury, who has 70 England caps and was part of his country’s squads at the last two World Cups, was a member of Harlequins’ academy between the ages of 15 and 18.

“I’m glad to sign on with Quins,” he told the club website. “I have fond memories of my time here.

Recommended

“I grew up playing with and against a number of the first-team squad, so it has a somewhat familiar feel to come back.

“I’m looking forward to my time in Japan for the rest of this season, but am very excited for the new start with Harlequins over the summer.”

Quins head coach Tabai Matson said: “He is one of the best English locks of his generation.

“Earning 70 caps for your country and over 170 for a club as prestigious as Wasps, many as their captain, is no mean feat.

“Joe’s a gentleman of the game but is no slouch when it comes to the most physical part of the sport.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in