Houston Texans condemn Dallas Cowboys to fifth straight defeat
Joe Mixon ran for three touchdowns to give the Texans a 34-10 away win.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Houston Texans strengthened their playoff hopes as they eased to a 34-10 win over the ailing Dallas Cowboys.
The win gives the 7-4 Texans a two-game cushion at the top of the AFC South, while the Cowboys fall to 3-7 after a fifth straight defeat.
Joe Mixon ran for three touchdowns, the first two giving the Texans a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
KaVontae Turpin cut the gap when he converted a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Rush at the start of the second quarter, but the Cowboys were only able to add a Brandon Aubrey field goal from 53 yards.
Ka’imi Fairbairn added field goals either side of that effort to stretch the Texans’ advantage and Derek Barnett made it 27-10 as he ran in a fumble return from 28 yards at the start of the fourth quarter.
Mixon rounded off a one-sided Texas clash, running in from a yard out late on.
It wrapped up a bad night for the Cowboys which had started with debris falling from their stadium’s roof as it was opened before the game.
There were no reports of injuries.