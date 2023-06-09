Ben Foster stays at Wrexham for one more year – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.

Football

One more year for Ben Foster at Wrexham.

Declan Rice sent a message to the Hammers fans.

Long-serving Joel Ward extended his stay at Palace.

Liverpool remembered when captain Jordan Henderson signed for the club 12 years ago today.

Cricket

Joe Root was up for the Ashes.

Kevin Pietersen gave his view on the French Open crowd.

Tennis

Miyu Kato made amends.

Aryna Sabalenka was gracious in defeat.

Snooker

Stephen Hendry switched sports and demonstrated his coaching talent.