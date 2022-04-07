Masters and County Championship get under way – Thursday’s sporting social
John Terry was also pleased with his work on the golf course.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 7.
Football
Sonny swung.
Gareth Bale celebrated Real Madrid’s victory over Chelsea.
Chelsea still had hope.
Bastian Schweinsteiger was pumping iron.
A big day for John Terry.
Jamie and Harry were in the Spanish capital.
Golf
Tom Watson took up his role as honorary starter for the first time as The Masters got under way.
Tiger Woods was back in action.
The Par 3 Contest was a family affair.
Jason Kokrak hit the first ace of the event.
Cricket
The county season started again.
Stephen Eskinazi scored the first hundred of the new season.
Virat Kohli was getting it done in the gym.
Formula One
Formula One drivers were delighted to return Down Under.
Mick Schumacher took to the waves.
Rugby League
Sonny Bill Williams was in the gym.
Darts
MVG was pleased to be in Leeds.
