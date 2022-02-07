John Terry remembers Wayne Rooney challenge – Monday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.
Football
Sadio Mane slept well.
Praise for Senegal’s goalkeeper.
Christian Eriksen arrived at Brentford.
John Terry recalled a meeting with Wayne Rooney
A typical workout for a 40-year-old.
Thomas Muller wished Manuel Neuer a speedy recovery.
Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed the snow.
Cricket
KP hit back at his critics.
Winter Olympics
Kirsty Muir was delighted to reach the big air final.
Max Parrot showed his fighting spirit
There’s more to come from Kathryn Thomson.
Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr was celebrating his weekend.
Sonny Bill Williams enjoyed breakfast.
Formula One
Nicholas Latifi scrubbed up well.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.