Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks after being forced off injured during Saturday’s 29-20 win over New Zealand.

Fly-half Sexton twisted an ankle and a knee against the All Blacks in Dublin and will miss his country’s final autumn international against Argentina on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Leinster player will remain with Andy Farrell’s squad, while Connacht’s Jack Carty has been added to the group.

“Captain Johnny Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand at the weekend which will rule him out of action for between four to six weeks,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Sexton, who won his 100th international cap in the 60-5 win over Japan on November 6, left the Aviva Stadium field 15 from time against the Kiwis.

Replacement Joey Carbery kicked three crucial late penalties to secure a momentous victory and is expected to start against Los Pumas this weekend.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other number 10 options available to head coach Farrell.

Meanwhile, Munster forward Gavin Coombes returns to the squad following illness.