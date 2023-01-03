Ireland captain Johnny Sexton a doubt for Six Nations after surgery

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury.

Fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has been ruled out of next weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys – and could now be a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign.

“Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said in a statement posted on their website.

Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on February 4.

Andy Farrell’s side then have a potential title-defining appointment with France in Dublin seven days later.

Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland’s three Autumn Nations Series Tests this season because of injury.