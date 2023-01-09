Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong set to be fit for Ireland’s Six Nations campaign

The world-ranked number ones visit Wales for their opener on 4 February

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 09 January 2023 15:12
Comments
Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong (PA)
Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong (PA)

Ireland internationals Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong are expected to be fit ahead of this season’s Six Nations Championship.

Fly-half Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury in the United Rugby Championship game against Connacht on 1 January and underwent a procedure.

He missed the URC appointment with Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday, and will also sit out Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup clash against Gloucester at Kingsholm next weekend.

“He will be further assessed next week, but is expected to be back ahead of the Six Nations,” Leinster said.

Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their Six Nations opener on 4 February.

Recommended

Andy Farrell’s side then have a potential title-defining appointment with France in Dublin seven days later.

Sexton, who has won 109 caps, missed two of Ireland’s three Autumn Nations Series Tests this season because of injury.

Prop Furlong, meanwhile, had recovered from an ankle problem but suffered what Leinster described as “a minor setback” in training last week when he picked up an unrelated calf injury.

Furlong is out of the Gloucester encounter, but is expected to be available before the Six Nations.

Leinster conclude their Champions Cup pool programme by hosting Racing 92 on January 21, then face URC opponents Cardiff in Dublin seven days later.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in