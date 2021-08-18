Reigning Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock is among 32 competitors added to ParalympicsGB’s athletics team for this summer’s Games.

Sprinter Peacock, who has been selected for the T64 100 metres and 4x100m universal relay, will bid to make it a hat-trick of Paralympic titles in Tokyo following glory at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir has also been selected, in addition to fellow former champions Dan Greaves, Libby Clegg and Kadeena Cox.

Wheelchair racer Weir will compete in the T54 1500m, 5000m and marathon at his sixth Paralympics, while F64 discus thrower Greaves has won medals at each of his previous five Games, including gold in 2004 in Athens.

Cox, who will also be competing in cycling in Japan will defend her T38 400m title, with Clegg – a double Paralympic champion from 2016 – set to contest the T11 200m alongside guide runner Chris Clarke.

Newly-crowned European champions Columba Blango (T20 400m), Dan Pembroke (F13 javelin) and Zak Skinner (T13 long jump and 100m) have earned call-ups for their first Paralympics.

Blango is one of four British Athletics Paralympic futures academy athletes included, alongside Lydia Church (F12 shot put), Danny Sidbury (T54 400m, 800m, 1500m and 5000m) and Harrison Walsh (F64 discus).

Great Britain’s David Weir is set for his sixth Paralympic Games (PA Archive)

Para Athletics head coach Paula Dunn said in a statement: “We have selected an incredibly strong squad of athletes who have excelled at past Games, to those who have progressed significantly during the last cycle, to a number of futures academy athletes who have stepped up in recent times to put themselves in contention.

“It is a testament to all the hard work from the athletes, coaches and their support networks, their family and friends.

“We will be supporting everyone on the team so they will be in the best position to achieve their goals in Japan next month.”

The newly-announced athletes join 12 others who were selected as part of the first wave team announcement in June.

Athletes added to ParalympicsGB’s athletics squad:

Women: Olivia Breen (T38 long jump, 100m), Lydia Church (F12 shot put), Libby Clegg (T11 200m, 4x100m universal relay, guide runner: Chris Clarke), Kadeena Cox (T38 400m), Sophie Kamlish (T64 100m, 4x100m universal relay), Sammi Kinghorn (T53 100m, 400m, 800m, 4x100m universal relay), Polly Maton (T47 long jump), Anna Nicholson (F35 shot put), Gemma Prescott (F32 club throw), Stef Reid (T64 long jump), Hannah Taunton (T20 1500m), Ali Smith (T38 100m, 400m, 4x100m universal relay), Vanessa Wallace (F34 shot put).

Men: Columba Blango (T20 400m), Richard Chiassaro (T54 400m, 800m, 1500m), David Devine (T13 5000m) Kyron Duke (F41 shot put), Dan Greaves (F64 discus), Harri Jenkins (T33 100m), Nathan Maguire (T54 400m, 800m, 4x100m universal relay), Owen Miller (T20 1500m), Luke Nuttall (T46 1500m), Jonnie Peacock (T64 100m, 4x100m universal relay), Dan Pembroke (F13 Javelin), Derek Rae (T46 marathon), Ben Rowlings (T34 100m, 800m), Daniel Sidbury (T54 400m, 800m, 1500m, 5000m), Zak Skinner (T13 long jump, 100m), JohnBoy Smith (T54 marathon), Isaac Towers (T34 800m), Harrison Walsh (F64 discus), David Weir (T54 1500m, 5000m, marathon).